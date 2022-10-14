Blackhawks' Alex Stalock Terrific in 2nd NHL Start in 3 Years

Alex Stalock terrific in 2nd NHL start in 3 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAS VEGAS — Alex Stalock was diagnosed with myocarditis in November of 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. He missed the entire 2020-21 season because of it and appeared in only one NHL game last season.

On Thursday, Stalock made his second NHL start in more than three years and he was absolutely terrific. The 35-year-old goaltender stopped 36 of 37 shots for a save percentage of .973 against the Vegas Golden Knights and was named the third star of the game.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It's been a pretty crazy last couple years with everything that, not only what's going on in the world but health wise," Stalock said. "To be out there again, standing in an NHL rink in obviously a meaningful game, it was quite an honor. It's exciting. It wasn't an easy road to get back. It was fun. I had fun tonight."

Fun is a pretty good word to describe it. Stalock was a little adventurous in goal, and at one point slid all the way near Vegas' Zamboni tunnel to try making a save and denying a scoring chance.

"We were wondering what he was doing as the low forward in the corner in the second period," head coach Luke Richardson laughed. "[Jonathan Toews] had him covered up in the net, so we were kind of wondering what we saw there. I thought he actually maybe got his leg pulled by somebody, but I think he was just being aggressive. That’s the way he plays and it works for him."

Stalock said it's part of his DNA to be aggressive in goal, at least when the situation allows.

"You've got to go all out in the NHL, right?" Stalock said. "It's the best league in the world. I can't show up and give it half-effort, that's for sure. I'm not a huge guy, so I've got to use my body in a way that's effective. Sometimes if it's coming out and playing more aggressive, it works. Sometimes it's sitting back if you see the play, but tonight obviously I think you saw a few instances where it got scrambly."

The only negative part of the night? The Blackhawks were shut out 1-0 and couldn't get Stalock what would've been a well-deserved and memorable victory.

"I know in the last couple years he hasn’t played much with injuries and COVID," Richardson said. "He’s a real battler. I’ve seen him battle before, but when he’s on your team and you really see the work that he puts in, that was really nice to see. The guys played really hard in front of him."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.