Blackhawks' Alex Stalock Nominated for 2023 Masterton Trophy

Alex Stalock has been named the Blackhawks' nominee for the 2023 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, annually awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey, as voted upon by the Chicago chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

Going into the season, Stalock had played in only one NHL game in three years after being diagnosed with myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle — in November of 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. His playing career appeared to be over but he wasn't ready to shut the door quite yet.

Stalock said he met with at least five different cardiologists, then discussed with his family, agent, main cardiologist in Minnesota and his electro-physician to discuss the next steps and whether he could continue playing hockey. After he got the clearance, Stalock signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Blackhawks.

When healthy, Stalock has been one of the better goaltenders in the NHL this season, even though his record might not reflect it. He's 9-14-1 with a 2.92 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and two shutouts in 25 appearances.

Only two Blackhawks have won the Masterton Trophy: Pit Martin (1969-70) and Bryan Berard (2003-04). The 31 nominees will be narrowed to three finalists in a poll by the PHWA members, and the winner will be announced at a later date.

