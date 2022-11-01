Blackhawks' Alex Stalock Exits Game After Violent Collision

Alex Stalock exits game after violent collision originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks were hit with another injury on Tuesday after goaltender Alex Stalock left the game early in the first period following a scary collision in front of his own net.

New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas drove hard to the net, shot the puck and then bulldozed into Stalock, who took a violent fall and lost his helmet on the play. He stayed down for a bit and left the ice with trainers.

Alex Stalock is leaving the game after a violent collision and Casey Cizikas is given a 5-minute penalty and game misconduct for goaltender interference. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/I3QJloDoaw — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 2, 2022

Cizikas was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for goaltender interference while Arvid Soderblom entered in relief for the Blackhawks.

Petr Mrazek is working his way back from a groin injury and skated for the first time with his teammates on Tuesday morning, but he's not game ready yet. The Blackhawks are targeting the West Coast trip as a potential return for him, which means the team could have a complicated situation on their hands if Stalock is out for any period of time due to goaltending injuries with their minor-league affiliate Rockford IceHogs as well.

