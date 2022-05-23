Blackhawks Agree to Terms With Defenseman Filip Roos on Two-Year Contract

Hawks agree to terms with Filip Roos on two-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have agreed to terms with defenseman Filip Roos on a two-year entry-level deal, the team announced Monday morning. His contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries a cap hit of $925,000.

Roos, 23, recorded six points (one goal, five assists) in 50 games during his first full season in the Swedish Hockey League with Skellefteå AIK. He also added an assist in six postseason contests.

Roos is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound blue liner who carries a left-handed shot. He's the first overseas signing under new Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson.

"Filip is a big body who possesses strong skating abilities for his size," Davidson said in a statement. "That’s a combination of traits that teams across the league are always searching for. Filip played valuable minutes in Sweden’s top league this season and he will strengthen our pool of defensive prospects."

The Blackhawks now have 14 defensemen under contract for next season, but that doesn't include pending restricted free-agents Caleb Jones and Wyatt Kalynuk. Roos figures to start off in Rockford, although it may depend on how he performs in training camp.

