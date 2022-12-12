Blackhawks Activate Petr Mrazek From IR, Assign Jaxson Stauber to Rockford

Hawks activate Mrazek from IR, assign Stauber to Rockford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have activated goaltender Petr Mrazek from injured reserve, the team announced Monday morning. In a corresponding move, goaltender Jaxson Stauber was reassigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Mrazek suffered his second groin injury of the season on Dec. 3 in a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. He stopped 21 of 22 shots in the first two periods before leaving the game.

"I felt some discomfort early in the second period and I battled through it in the second after talking with the doctors," Mrazek said. "They didn't see that it would be a good idea to come back and I'm glad that they made the decision for me because I wanted to come back but it could be probably worse than it was, so I'm glad."

Mrazek was back on the ice just five days later and joined the team for morning skate on Friday. He said after practice on Saturday that he's hoping to return on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals, although it's unclear whether he'll serve as the backup or be the starter.

