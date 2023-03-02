Blackhawks Acquire Anders Bjork in Trade With Sabres

Blackhawks acquire Anders Bjork from Sabres originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks have made another move prior to Friday’s NHL trade deadline, acquiring forward Anders Bjork from the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations.

According to Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis, Bjork will likely report to the Blackhawks Friday. He carries a $1.6 million cap hit this season, according to CapFriendly, and will be a restricted free agent at season's end.

Bjork has primarily played for the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans this season, with eight goals and 17 assists in 42 games. He has also appeared in one game for the Sabres.

In 212 career NHL games, Bjork has 24 goals and 29 assists, playing games for the Bruins and Sabres.

He was a fifth-round draft pick in the 2014 draft out of Notre Dame.

He will potentially be available for the Blackhawks when they take on the Nashville Predators at the United Center on Saturday night for their first game after the Friday deadline.

The Blackhawks have been busy ahead of the trade deadline, including a swap that sent Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers. Defenseman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty were also traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Defenseman Jack Johnson was also traded to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, with the Blackhawks acquiring defenseman Andreas Englund.



