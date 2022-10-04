Blackhawks' 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Almost Looks Set

Hawks' Opening Night roster almost looks set originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Not only is the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 season starting to take shape, but it actually looks very close to being set.

On Tuesday, the Blackhawks assigned forwards David Gust, Cole Guttman, Mike Hardman, Kale Howard, Lukas Reichel, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Jakub Galvas and Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and also placed forwards Luke Philp, Brett Seney and Dylan Sikura and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin on waivers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That essentially puts the training camp roster at 29 players:

Forwards (16):

Andreas Athanasiou

Colin Blackwell

Colton Dach

Max Domi

MacKenzie Entwistle

Reese Johnson

Tyler Johnson

Patrick Kane

Boris Katchouk

Jujhar Khaira

Philipp Kurashev

Sam Lafferty

Paul Ludwinski

Taylor Raddysh

Buddy Robinson

Jonathan Toews

Defensemen (10):

Jack Johnson

Caleb Jones

Seth Jones

Jake McCabe

Ian Mitchell

Connor Murphy

Alec Regula

Filip Roos

Riley Stillman

Alex Vlasic

Goaltenders (3):

Petr Mrazek

Alex Stalock

Mitchell Weeks

The Blackhawks need to make at least six more cuts to get to the 23-man limit, and it appears some of those decisions might already be made for them:

Katchouk (left ankle sprain), McCabe (cervical spine surgery) and Mitchell (left wrist) will likely start the season on injured reserve, which would put the current active roster at 26 players.

Dach and Ludwinski are still hanging around, but that's probably because they missed the start of training camp with injuries and the Blackhawks want to give them a fair opportunity to practice and/or play in a preseason game. I wouldn't expect either to make the team.

The same goes for Weeks, who signed an AHL contract with Rockford over the summer and is serving as the third goaltender right now. A nice reward for him and developmental opportunity to absorb as much experience as possible with the NHL team before he's sent back to the minors.

There are really only a few injury questions that need to be answered before the official roster is finalized:

Caleb Jones (shoulder), Khaira (right ankle) and Murphy (back tightness) are all listed as day to day, and that's most likely why the Blackhawks are keeping around Regula and Roos on the back end for the time being.

Other than that, the lineup looks pretty clear. Let the line combinations and defense pairing predictions begin.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.