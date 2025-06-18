Black Yacht Weekend comes to Chicago. Here's what to expect

Black Yacht Weekend sails back into Chicago for a hot and vibrant summer celebration along the shoreline of Lake Michigan.

The annual event runs from June 19-22 and features four days of networking opportunities, boat parties, and elevated night life experiences. The celebration kicks off with a VIP Juneteenth dinner on Thursday, followed by a beach fest on Friday, and culminates in the main yacht days on Saturday and Sunday with hundreds of guests gathering on Lake Michigan.

“We just want to create this space where everybody’s invited, and everybody’s included, to have a day of fun,” Shaniqua D. Davis, founder of Black Yacht Weekend, said in a statement.

Davis, a tech entrepreneur, said she began the event to create a space for Black professionals and other entrepreneurs to celebrate themselves.

“It’s about bringing people together in a space where we can be unapologetically joyful on the water,” Davis said.

What started as a casual summertime get-together has since evolved into a vibrant cultural event.

Each year in the Playpen near Navy Pier, numerous boats anchor on the lakefront.

What to expect for Black Yacht Weekend

The four-day event begins Thursday evening and runs through Sunday, featuring organized experiences on both land and water:

● June 19: The weekend starts off with a VIP Juneteenth Welcome Dinner.

● June 20: Organizers said the day will begin with beachside fun, followed by networking and nightlife events.

● June 21: Black Yacht Day begins, with numerous boats piling in the Playpen near Navy Pier from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Boarding typically will begin around 10:30 a.m., most boats depart around noon and return later in the afternoon.

● June 22: This is the close of the celebration with brunches and closing after-parties.