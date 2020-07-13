Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized in Evanston

Police in north suburban Evanston said Monday detectives are looking for whoever vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural in early July.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 3, a mural painted on the street on Dodge Avenue near Evanston Township High School was defaced with paint, police said in a tweet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Evanston Police Department's Detective Unit at 847-866-5040.
Black Lives Matter marches and demonstrations for racial equality have taken place in Chicago-area communities and across the country since the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.