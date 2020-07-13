Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized in Evanston

Police in north suburban Evanston said Monday detectives are looking for whoever vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural in early July.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 3, a mural painted on the street on Dodge Avenue near Evanston Township High School was defaced with paint, police said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evanston Police Department's Detective Unit at 847-866-5040.

On July 3, 2020 at approximately 11:30 pm a Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on the street at 1600 Dodge was defaced with paint. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact our Detective Unit at 847-866-5040. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) July 13, 2020

Black Lives Matter marches and demonstrations for racial equality have taken place in Chicago-area communities and across the country since the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.