Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized in Evanston

The vandalism occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 3, police stated

Police in north suburban Evanston said Monday detectives are looking for whoever vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural in early July.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 3, a mural painted on the street on Dodge Avenue near Evanston Township High School was defaced with paint, police said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evanston Police Department's Detective Unit at 847-866-5040.

Black Lives Matter marches and demonstrations for racial equality have taken place in Chicago-area communities and across the country since the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

