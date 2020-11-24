Black Friday Shopping: Hours and Restrictions This Year Amid COVID-19

With one of the biggest shopping days of the year just days away, several area malls have announced new guidelines to manage crowds and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Malls across the Chicago area have announced changes in hours and further restrictions for Black Friday shopping with many not opening until morning.

Here are the latest updates:

Chicago Premium Outlets: Aurora

Aurora police announced Black Friday shopping at Chicago Premium Outlet Mall will begin Friday morning at 6 a.m. as opposed to the shopping center's typical Thursday night start.

The outlet mall will keep doors open until 9 p.m. Friday and reopen Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Aurora police said.

In efforts to manage crowds, officials explained shoppers will be directed to the various parking lots once entering the mall and subsequent parking spaces by on-site workers.

For more information on how to most easily access the mall this weekend, click here.

Fox Valley Mall: Aurora

Fox Valley Mall announced shopping hours begin at 8 a.m. Friday and end at 10 p.m. that evening.

Starting Friday, the mall will welcome Santa Claus on a set based on the "Peanuts" story "A Charlie Brown Christmas," a spokesperson said.

The mall's "Peanuts Christmas Experience with Santa" incorporates the traditional Santa visit with entertainment and a walk-through experience.

Chicago Ridge Mall: Chicago Ridge

Shopping will begin at Chicago Ridge Mall on Friday at 7 a.m. and end at 9 p.m., which is extended from typical hours.

According to the website, the shopping mall will open at 9 a.m. this Saturday following one of the biggest shopping days of the year and close at 9 p.m. Chicago Ridge will open Sunday at 7 a.m.

Gurnee Mills: Gurnee

The Gurnee shopping center will open Friday at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., then switch back to "holiday shopping" hours Saturday, opening at 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Beginning Friday, Gurnee Mills will also welcome Santa for socially distanced visits and photos until Christmas Eve, the mall said.

Hawthorn Mall: Vernon Hills

Hawthorn Mall will have adjusted hours throughout the upcoming weekend following Thanksgiving. Friday, the mall will open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

On both Saturday the mall will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then Hawthorn will return to typical shopping hours next week.

Seated on a set inspired by the film, "Elf," Santa will arrive in Vernon Hills on Friday at 10 a.m., the mall announced. Visitors will have a walk-through experience with a "selfie museum" and augmented reality interactions before seeing Santa.

Lincolnwood Town Center: Lincolnwood

Lincolnwood shoppers can expect the mall to be open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, the mall will shift back to normal hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Following the weekend, Lincolnwood Town Center will begin holiday hours with the mall open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m during the week, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Beginning Friday, families can visit with Santa in Lincolnwood while maintaining social distancing with a recommended reservation, the mall said. Employees will be required to clean and undergo temperatures checks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Water Tower Place: Chicago

On Friday, Chicago's Water Tower Place will open to shoppers at 7 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m. Saturday, the shopping center will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Water Tower Place announced that any shoppers under the 18 must be accompanied by a parent or "responsible adult age 21 or older" both Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m.

"Proof of age may be required for the youth and/or supervising adult. Those who lack proper identification may be asked to leave the property," the shopping center said.

According to the website, valid forms of identification include a state-issued driver's license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card or a passport. The mall said one adult may accompany up to four young people.

Northbrook Court: Northbrook

Northbrook Court will be open Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., which will remain the typical weekday hours during the holiday season.

Santa will be greeting in-person visitors this Christmas in Northbook beginning Friday while seated atop decorated packages, the mall announced. Families can expect Santa to be wearing a mask during the visit and hand sanitizers placed at the entrance and exit. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Oakbrook Center: Oakbrook

The Oakbrook mall will be open Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the website, the shopping center's Saturday hours will remain consistent, with the exception of Sunday, throughout the holiday season.

Old Orchard Mall: Skokie

Old Orchard mall will open Friday at 7 a.m. and close to shoppers at 10 p.m. On Saturday, the shopping center will open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Leading up to the holidays, the mall will have differing hours, generally open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with some exceptions. For information on how to most easily access the mall, click here.

Orland Square Mall: Orland Park

On Friday, the Orland Park mall will open 6 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m. Shoppers can visit the mall Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Santa will arrive in Orland Park for socially-distanced visits and photos Friday until Christmas Eve, the mall announced. Both Santa and staff will be required to wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.

Woodfield Mall: Schaumburg

The Schaumburg mall will be open Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

After the weekend, the shopping center will be open for holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with the exception of Sunday.

Yorktown Center: Lombard

Yorktown Center will be open for extended hours both Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Santa Claus began visiting the mall Tuesday and will be seeing shoppers Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a list of Santa Claus plans at Chicago area malls this year, click here.