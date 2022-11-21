Black Friday 2022 Shopping Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls

Preparations are ramping up for Black Friday, one of the busiest days for shoppers and retailers alike.
While most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, they will open at special hours the following day with a series of specials.
Those looking to score some deals can start planning now. Here's a list of upcoming holiday hours for stores and malls in the Chicago area:
Target
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Walmart
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Best Buy
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Costco
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
IKEA
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Macy's
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Nordstrom
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Hours vary; check local stores here
Nordstrom Rack
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Hours vary; check local stores here
Chicago Premium Outlets: Aurora
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fox Valley Mall: Aurora
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Chicago Ridge Mall: Chicago Ridge
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Gurnee Mills: Gurnee
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hawthorn Mall: Vernon Hills
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Water Tower Place: Chicago
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Oakbrook Center: Oakbrook
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Old Orchard Mall: Skokie
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Orland Square Mall: Orland Park
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Woodfield Mall: Schaumburg
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Yorktown Mall: Lombard
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.