Black Friday 2022 Shopping Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls

Preparations are ramping up for Black Friday, one of the busiest days for shoppers and retailers alike.

While most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, they will open at special hours the following day with a series of specials.

Those looking to score some deals can start planning now. Here's a list of upcoming holiday hours for stores and malls in the Chicago area:

Target

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

IKEA

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Nordstrom

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Hours vary; check local stores here

Nordstrom Rack

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Hours vary; check local stores here

Chicago Premium Outlets: Aurora

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fox Valley Mall: Aurora

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chicago Ridge Mall: Chicago Ridge

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gurnee Mills: Gurnee

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hawthorn Mall: Vernon Hills

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Water Tower Place: Chicago

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakbrook Center: Oakbrook

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Orchard Mall: Skokie

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Orland Square Mall: Orland Park

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodfield Mall: Schaumburg

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorktown Mall: Lombard

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.