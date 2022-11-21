black friday

Black Friday 2022 Shopping Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls

While most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, they will open at special hours the following day with a series of specials

Preparations are ramping up for Black Friday, one of the busiest days for shoppers and retailers alike.

While most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, they will open at special hours the following day with a series of specials.

Those looking to score some deals can start planning now. Here's a list of upcoming holiday hours for stores and malls in the Chicago area:

Target

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

IKEA

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy's

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Nordstrom

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Hours vary; check local stores here

Nordstrom Rack

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Hours vary; check local stores here

Chicago Premium Outlets: Aurora

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fox Valley Mall: Aurora

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chicago Ridge Mall: Chicago Ridge

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gurnee Mills: Gurnee

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hawthorn Mall: Vernon Hills

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Water Tower Place: Chicago

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakbrook Center: Oakbrook

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Orchard Mall: Skokie

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Orland Square Mall: Orland Park

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodfield Mall: Schaumburg

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorktown Mall: Lombard

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

