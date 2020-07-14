bishop larry trotter

Bishop Trotter Tests Positive for COVID-19, Church Announces

According to spokesman Sean Howard, Trotter revealed the news on a Monday evening Zoom call with church leadership

Bishop Larry D. Trotter, senior pastor of the Sweet Holy Spirit Church, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the church revealed Tuesday.

According to spokesman Sean Howard, Trotter revealed the news on a Monday evening Zoom call with church leadership.

"While we were deeply saddened to hear this, we were yet enouraged [sic] that our pastor was in great spirits and looked exceptionally well," Howard said in a statement. "He has experienced very few symptons [sic] and has expressed complete confidence that within 14 days the Lord will allow him to return to the pulpit via virtual services."

According to Howard, Trotter highlighted the importance of getting tested.

"During this entire pandemic he has always advocated to the general public as well as to the Sweet Holy Spirit membership the importance of being tested," Howard said. "We thank God that he took that approach for himself and we are confident as well of his complete healing."

Trotter has been a prominent figure in Chicago for several years and has served at the church for more than three decades.

