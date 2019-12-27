diocese of joliet bishop

Bishop of Joliet Taking Medical Leave of Absence

Bishop R. Daniel Conlon, who is 71 and a native of Ohio, was appointed to lead the Joliet diocese in 2011

Diocese of Joliet

Diocese of Joliet

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Diocese of Joliet says Bishop R. Daniel Conlon is taking a medical leave.

The diocese says in a statement released Friday that Conlon's leave begins immediately.

The statement did not provide more information on Conlon's request for medical leave, which was granted by Pope Francis.

Local

Cannabis in Illinois 11 mins ago

Kenosha Police Put Out Message to Residents as Illinois Prepares for Legal Weed

Chicago Weather 2 mins ago

Ever-Changing Weather: Warmth, Rain And Snow Expected in Coming Days

The statement says Bishop Richard Pates, who serves as bishop emeritus of Des Moines, will serve as apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Joliet. Conlon, who is 71 and a native of Ohio, was ordained in 1977.

He was installed as a bishop in 2002 in the Steubenville, Ohio diocese and was appointed to lead the Joliet diocese in 2011.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

diocese of joliet bishop
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us