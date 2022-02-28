Binny's Beverage Depot Drops Russian-Made Products in Support of Ukraine

Illinois liquor store giant Binny's Beverage Depot announced Monday the removal of Russian products from its stores in a move of solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Greg Versch, director of communications for Binny's, told NBC 5 the company is removing the "small handful" of Russian products that are for sale at its locations and on its website. Versch explained that "many vodkas, even those with Russian-sounding names are made in places close to home," such as Gurnee and Plainfield.

Those products will remain on store shelves.

Other bars and liquor stores across the country have also opted to stop selling Russian-made vodka and other products in protest of the invasion.

Total Wine & More, a liquor superstore chain with locations in Indiana, southern Illinois and Wisconsin, too announced a boycott.

The chain posted a photo of an empty shelf on its Facebook page Monday with the caption, "This is what you will see in our stores. In support of the Ukrainian people, we have removed all Russian-made products from our shelves."