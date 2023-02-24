Billy Donovan Shakes Up Bulls' Lineup, Moves Patrick Williams to Bench Role

Donovan shakes up lineup, moves Williams to bench role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Beverley replacing Ayo Dosunmu in the starting lineup wasn’t a surprise on Friday night.

Alex Caruso doing the same to Patrick Williams was.

“I just thought coming off the losses, being banged up, we needed maybe a different energy. Try to switch things up a little bit,” coach Billy Donovan explained. “I think our team needed a jolt.”

Whether it came from playing the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets or the lineup changes or some combination thereof, it worked. The Bulls led by as many as 50 points in a 131-87 blowout, snapping their six-game losing streak.

Even better is the fact that both the starting and reserve units played well together.

“Those guys coming in with that energy can help us,” Donovan said. “Patrick and Ayo coming out have always been team guys. And I really respect that about them. They’re not guys who will pout or complain. They’re just like, ‘Listen, whatever we have to do.’”

Williams finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists, including eight free-throw attempts in 28 minutes. Dosunmu grabbed nine rebounds in 26 minutes while Beverley and Caruso combined to help set the starting tone defensively.

When Donovan tried this look in early December before a road loss at Golden State, he said moving such a prominent piece for the team’s fortunes moving forward in Williams to a reserve role could still serve as a development opportunity. Playing with the second unit could allow Williams to be more aggressive offensively.

“I still feel that way,” Donovan said. “It’s always hard when you’re a young player playing with veteran guys. Thank goodness our veteran guys are really great teammates and great guys to be around. But when you’re looking at a guy like Patrick who missed last year and whether you want to say it’s his third or second year because of COVID, you just can’t compare the experience that DeMar (DeRozan) or Vooch (Nikola Vucevic) or Patrick Beverley or Zach (LaVine) have had.”

Donovan’s December experiment got shelved after one game because Javonte Green, who then replaced Williams, suffered an injury. This one could be here to stay, especially since Donovan praised Williams’ ability to get downhill and play aggressively.

“I’ve been in this position before. It’s nothing new to me,” Williams said. “For me, it’s just more so taking advantage of the opportunity you have. I still have opportunity to play my game and try to help us win. So I just took it.

“I think I’ve shown everything. It’s just more so being consistent with it.”

