Billy Donovan for NBA Coach of the Year? What Oddsmakers Think

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23.

The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations.

Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to his suspension, has a real chance to earn NBA Coach of the Year honors if the C's can overcome their adversity. According to PointsBet Sportsbook, the 34-year-old has +1400 odds to win the award for 2022-23. That ties him for the fifth-best odds among NBA head coaches heading into the new season.

The only coaches with better odds than Mazzulla are Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies, +900), Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves, (+1000), Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers, +1100), and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat, +1100). Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets) and Willie Green (New Orleans Pelicans) are tied with Mazzulla at +1400.

Prior to his suspension, Udoka was the favorite to win the award at +850. He finished fourth in Coach of the Year voting last season.

Monty Williams, the 2021-22 winner of the award with the Phoenix Suns, has +1600 odds. His team will be looking to avenge a confounding Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in last year's playoffs, while owner Robert Sarver looks to sell the franchise.

Further down the list, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has +2000 odds, tying him with new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.

Here are the full odds for 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year with less than a month to go before the season tips off:

  • Taylor Jenkins: +900
  • Chris Finch: +1000
  • Tyronn Lue: +1100
  • Erik Spoelstra: +1100
  • Michael Malone: +1400
  • Willie Green: +1400
  • Joe Mazzulla: +1400
  • Jason Kidd: +1500
  • Monty Williams: +1600
  • Nick Nurse: +1600
  • Steve Kerr: +1800
  • Steve Nash: +1800
  • J.B. Bickerstaff: +1800
  • Darvin Ham: +2000
  • Billy Donovan: +2000
  • Mike Budenholzer: +2200
  • Nate McMillan: +2500
  • Steve Clifford: +3000
  • Doc Rivers: +3000
  • Wes Unseld Jr.: +3000
  • Dwayne Casey: +3300
  • Will Hardy: +4000
  • Chauncey Billups: +5000 
  • Tom Thibodeau: +5000
  • Gregg Popovich: +6600
  • Mike Brown: +7000
  • Rick Carlisle: +7500
  • Stephen Silas: +7500
  • Mark Daigneault: +8000
  • Jamahl Mosley: +8000

