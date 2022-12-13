Billy Donovan Explains Bulls' Defense on AJ Griffin Buzzer Beater

Donovan explains Bulls’ defense on Griffin buzzer beater originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When you’ve coached basketball as long as Billy Donovan has, the cliché of having seen it all is not far-fetched.

So when the Chicago Bulls’ head coach makes a decision, there is invariably a substantive reason behind it. The decision may not work out, or outside observers may not agree with it. But there is always a reason.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Take, for example, Donovan’s decision for the final play of Sunday’s overtime loss to the Hawks, when he assigned Nikola Vučević, the only big man on the court, to defend Atlanta’s inbounds passer, Jalen Johnson, with 0.5 seconds left and the Bulls ahead 122-121.

“I was on the bench (as an assistant coach) at Kentucky when Christian Laettner made that shot. We had no man on the ball,” Donovan said after the team’s Tuesday practice. “We put two guys back and tried to double-team him (Laettner). And, you know, it gave Grant Hill a clear sight for a pass.

“Any time in those situations, you give an inbounds passer clear vision and sight, where there's still (enough time for) a catch-and-shoot situation, it makes it hard.”

As you know, Johnson ended up floating a pass over the outstretched arms of Vučević and into the hands of a cutting AJ Griffin, who caught the ball, spun in mid-air and flipped a shot at the rim — in a span of half a second — to give the Hawks a 123-122 win over the Bulls at the buzzer.

Back home in Chicago on Tuesday, Donovan was asked if he thinks there was anything he or his players could have done differently defending the play.

For one, he noted that because there was more than 0.3 seconds remaining, the Hawks would have had time to get up a catch-and-shoot look if an open one presented. That factored into the decision to have Vučević defend the inbounder and not simply camp multiple big bodies near the basket. Instead, Donovan prioritized the versatility to switch screens in the event Atlanta ran their perimeter players through multiple actions to try and scramble the Bulls' defense.

“Going through it, I liked the fact that we had [Vučević] on the ball at the end of the game. They took (Clint) Capela off the floor, so they were relatively small,” Donovan began. “And I thought we had a lineup out there that could switch a lot of those actions, which we did do.”

Donovan credited his players for defending the Atlanta’s first inbounds play well enough to force the Hawks to use their final timeout and reset. After they did, they ran a different and rather brilliant play drawn up by assistant coach Joe Prunty, which called for Trae Young to curl around a series of screens at the top of the key, diverting the attention of potential help defenders.

Derrick Jones Jr. (who wound up defending Griffin on the shot) and DeMar DeRozan, Donovan said, executed a switch perfectly at the beginning of the play. Zach LaVine and Javonte Green handled later actions well too.

But ultimately, Young, the Hawks’ best player and go-to shotmaker in the clutch, was merely a decoy for Griffin, who shook Jones with a back-cut on the baseline.

“We gotta stay between the man and the basket there,” Donovan said. “I think [Jones Jr.] just got kind of pushed and he (Griffin) cut around him and [Jones Jr.] got spun around and lost sight of the basketball.

“But I thought we were in a pretty good position at that point in time. It wasn't like a blown situation where it was just a straight layup.”

AJ GRIFFIN AT THE BUZZER IN OVERTIME FOR THE WIN



AGAIN pic.twitter.com/zDy02jm2yL — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 12, 2022

Indeed, even though a split-second lapse of focus allowed Griffin to gain a sliver of space to receive the pass and put the ball on the rim, the shot was still difficult and acrobatic.

Donovan added he felt for Jones Jr., who played a largely great game with 14 points, three blocks and two steals in 26 minutes, but also went 1-for-2 from the foul line with a chance to put the Bulls ahead at the end of regulation after pulling down a crucial offensive rebound and drawing a foul.

“He played an incredible game,” Donovan said of Jones Jr. “And you feel bad for a guy that worked as hard as he did, to have it come down to those plays (the buzzer beater and the free throws).”

Ultimately, these lapses in execution and improbable sequences have culminated in the Bulls owning a 3-10 record in “clutch” games this season. The Bulls’ hope must be that adversity experienced and lessons learned early in the campaign pay off in the long run.

“The only thing we can learn from that is — in those situations, once you switch all that action — one is you want to take away slip-outs and lobs to the basket, then you want to make sure your man doesn't get behind you,” Donovan said. “I think that's kind of what happened on the play.”

To close, he credited the Hawks for their impeccable execution.

“I think we guarded it correctly,” Donovan said. “I think, one, the inbounder made a really good pass over [Vučević]. And obviously Griffin made a great play with his back to the basket being able to turn and get it to the rim.”

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.