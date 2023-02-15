Billy Donovan Cites Lost Composure as Bulls Blow 24-Point Lead

Donovan cites lost composure as Bulls lose to Pacers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS --- In the wake of last week's NBA trade deadline, executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas said he would use the remaining games to evaluate the roster he didn't tweak.

What Karnišovas saw Wednesday night was a Chicago Bulls team that lost composure---again---and lost for a season-high fifth straight time, blowing a 24-point lead in a 117-113 meltdown to the Indiana Pacers.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

That's not merely an observation. Lost composure is what coach Billy Donovan cited as the main reason the Bulls lost on a night they snapped out of their long-distance shooting slump with 15 3-pointers and a monster game from Zach LaVine. He finished with 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists on a night the Bulls played without DeMar DeRozan.

"That was it," Donovan said, when asked about his team's composure---or lack thereof---in the fourth quarter. "Just being settled, being able to make the right passes, the right plays, really on both ends of the floor. I thought there were a lot of things we did where giving up two points turns into, like, eight. But I do think the poise and the composure and just being able to pass it where it needs to go, to screen, to catch.

"This has happened a lot to us. We compete pretty hard but the game gets ratcheted up physically, mentally, emotionally. And you have to be able to come down on both ends and be detailed and focused and execute. You have to talk and communicate on defense. And then you have to be able to get into offense and generate as good of shots as you can."

The loss ties for the second-largest blown lead of the NBA season and also marks the fifth time the Bulls have lost at least a 16-point lead this season. In fact, it happened in this same Gainbridge Fieldhouse just over three weeks ago on Jan. 24. That's when the Bulls blew a 21-point lead.

They also blew a 21-point lead on Jan. 2 at Cleveland, a 19-point lead on Jan. 31 at home to the Los Angeles Clippers and a 16-point lead to the Washington Wizards in a Jan. 11 road loss.

"I don't want to use the word trend," Donovan said. "But what I would say is it's something this group has to overcome. It's an obstacle in front of us."

The Bulls started in strong fashion, building the 24-point lead before the end of the first quarter when Coby White, who had a season-high 25 points, sank one of his five 3-pointers. Only three teams have rallied from a larger first-quarter deficit since the shot-clock era began in 1954-55 and none since 2008, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

"The intensity level continues to go up, and we've gotta be able to play all the way through," Donovan said. "It's the poise, the composure, understanding time and score."

Instead, the Bulls surrendered 75 points in the second half. Yikes.

"A lot of 3s they made in the second half, you gotta understand personnel," Donovan said. "Not to show any disrespect to anybody on their team, but you don't want to be leaving Buddy Hield to rotate to somebody that's not Buddy Hield. Those things we have to in the moment be able to make better decisions and quicker decisions."

Hield sank six of the Pacers' 18 3-pointers.

Donovan said the Bulls should've more often fed Nikola Vucevic, who often found himself matched against the 6-foot-5-inch Aaron Nesmith as the Pacers switched screeners. Donovan also shouldered his share of the blame.

"I gotta try to help them more," he said. "You try to talk about things, show things (on film). We're all in it together. And when we're coming down the stretch, we have to be able to execute."

LaVine fielded many of the same questions as the Bulls added another confounding loss to their season total.

"We talk about it. We've been here before," LaVine said. "Try to sustain it. Change the momentum a little bit. We gave ourselves a chance but a little too short."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.