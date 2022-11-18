Billy Donovan Calls on DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević to Fix Bulls' Starts

Donovan calls on Bulls' Big 3 to set game-opening tone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls have struggled with slow starts consistently this season.

But for the first time, coach Billy Donovan steered talk away from potential lineup changes surrounding young players like Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams and towards veterans. And we’re not talking Goran Dragić or Javonte Green replacing them.

We’re talking the Bulls’ “Big Three” of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević.

“I’ve got a lot of respect on a lot of levels for Vooch and DeMar and Zach and who they are as players. We’re never going to be as good as we can be as a team until those three guys really drive the opening part of the game,” Donovan said before Friday’s home game against the Orlando Magic. “It’s very easy to maybe look at Ayo being a young player or Patrick not being aggressive enough and say, ‘We’re just going to throw a guy in there.’

“Those three guys are important to a team. And if we’re working around them, I don’t know if we can ever get to where we need to get to. I don’t mind saying this because I don’t look at it as pressure on them. It’s just what we have to do as a basketball team. That’s the expectation. That’s the standard. It’s not like it’s been every single game. But those inconsistencies are not going to allow us to be the team we want to be. Those three guys have to raise the level of everybody else around them.”

Donovan’s goal is for the Bulls to be the aggressor from the start, not to ease into games and play catch-up. He has tried various rotational wrinkles, including subbing Dragić earlier in Wednesday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and, more permanently, staggering LaVine to the second unit instead of DeRozan.

Donovan pointed to the buy-in and acceptance of LaVine and DeRozan to that latest rotational change, particularly after DeRozan starred in that staggered role last season, as reasons why he’s confident the slow start trend can reverse.

“The one thing I love about DeMar and Zach and Vooch is whatever you ask them to do, they’ll do. They’re incredible team guys and great guys to work with,” Donovan said. “I gotta a lot of trust and confidence and belief in those guys. I think that for us to be the team we want to be, those guys have to drive it. That’s not to say it takes any responsibility away from me as a coach or anybody on the team. It’s all of us.

“But those three guys need to raise it up. And I think they can. If we get further down the road and it’s not happening, then you look at (lineup changes).”

Donovan pointed to some consistencies in the slow starts, namely too many turnovers offensively and poor shot contesting defensively. This typically has led to a barrage of open 3-pointers for opponents.

“They’re our leaders of our team. They’re veteran guys who have been in the league for a long time,” Donovan said. “They’ve got to drive whatever it is — defense, offense, everything. We have to be able to get back and contest 3s. We have to rebound and defend without fouling. We have to not turn the ball over and run offense and generate good shots. If shots aren’t falling, that can’t bleed into our defense. To me, your veteran guys drive that mentality. And we need them to drive that mentality.

“We need those three guys to help the group function at a really, really high level. And listen, I’m not blaming them. I’m not doing any of that. The question is about the starts. This is just what I believe.”

Another thing that Donovan believes is that, if fully healthy, the Bulls can still be a very good team. His boss, executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas, shares this belief. Particularly since the organization remains hopeful that Lonzo Ball will return at some point this season.

Beyond Karnišovas’ consistently citing the need for core continuity since February, Donovan said Karnišovas returned from a college scouting trip and met with him on Friday. The general theme?

“We just haven’t seen enough with the group together,” Donovan said. “We haven’t had any conversations of, ‘Oh my God, we have to pull the ripcord.’

“Our guys’ hearts and minds are in the right place in terms of what they need to do responsibility-wise. We’ve just got to be better all around.”

