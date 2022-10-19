Billy Donovan: Bulls' Zach LaVine's Knee Will Be Managed Closely

Donovan says LaVine's knee will be managed closely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's hard to know who to believe as it relates to Wednesday's news that Zach LaVine would miss the Chicago Bulls' regular season opener against the Heat as he manages a left knee injury.

LaVine told reporters after the team's morning shootaround that his absence is for management purposes only, given he had offseason surgery on the knee that prevented him from training in 5-on-5 situations over the summer. No flare up, he stressed, occurred.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But head coach Billy Donovan had a different version of events when he spoke to reporters an hour-and-a-half before tip-off.

"There was a lot of very, very physically demanding practices, to be quite honest with you, coming out of the Milwaukee game," Donovan told reporters, referencing the Bulls' preseason finale against the Bucks, which LaVine sat out. "And I think after a few of those, he felt some discomfort."

So LaVine landed on the team's injury report as questionable Tuesday night before officially being ruled out on Wednesday.

That was a surprising development to many outside observers, given LaVine and the team's messaging throughout training camp and the preseason. LaVine multiple times reported feeling well physically and relieved to be playing again without limitations throughout camp; Donovan said his two-time All-Star guard had his "athleticism, his bounce and his and pop" back.

But then, Donovan insisted Wednesday the team foresaw this type of complication coming, given that LaVine's offseason regimen was disrupted by rehab.

"This is not, to me, anything that is unexpected," Donovan said. "He's (LaVine) going to experience, at times, whatever word you want to use, discomfort, soreness, whatever it is.

"We've got seven games in 11 days (to open the season). He's gonna play a part in that, and how do we get him back feeling good again. It's not a long-term thing where he's out for weeks or he re-injured his knee and there's a problem there."

Time will tell on that front, because as Donovan noted, the team will now manage LaVine's status on a game-by-game basis for at least the start of the season — and in a matter, it must be noted, that sounds similar to how they handled his availability in the post-All-Star break stretch of the 2021-22 campaign, when he was nagged by persistent knee soreness that eventually necessitated surgery in late May.

"The hard part with him or anybody is you don't know when he's gonna necessarily feel any level of discomfort, or he doesn't feel right, physically," Donovan said. "When he's going through practice or games, it's just probably not the wisest thing to look at the schedule and say 'OK, you're not playing here, you're not playing here, you're not playing here.' Because if he's feeling great he's gonna want to play and we'd play him.

"We've gotta take, obviously, his temperature to see where he's at. But as the season starts to unfold, they'll get a better idea of how he's responding to certain kind of loads, and then maybe managing it."

Back-to-backs, he added, will be managed especially carefully. The Bulls have one on Friday in Saturday, beginning on the road against the Wizards and concluding at home against the Cavaliers. No decision has been made on LaVine's status for those contests.

Going forward, it will be a storyline to monitor closely. Especially considering LaVine's importance to the Bulls' stated goal of improving through roster continuity in the 2022-23 season, and the five-year, $215 million contract he signed in the offseason.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.