Billy Corgan to Hold Concert Benefitting Highland Park Community, Shooting Victims

Legendary musician and Chicago-native Billy Corgan will hold a special livestreamed concert to raise funds and support for the Highland Park community after a mass shooting at the town's July 4 parade took the lives of seven people and wounded more than 40 others.

All proceeds from the July 27 "Together and Together Again" concert will go directly to the Highland Park Community Foundation's July 4th Shooting Response Fund, Corgan and his partner, Chloe Mendel said in an Instagram video.

“There are so many people here affected by this tragedy,” Corgan said previously in video announcing the concert. “It’s very close to our hearts, and we hope you’ll participate and support as well.”

Corgan, a Highland Park resident and the frontman for the Smashing Pumpkins, revealed that the band's drummer Jimmy Chamberlin will also be part of the concert, along with other special guests.

The show will be livestreamed on YouTube beginning at 8 p.m. from Madame Zuzu’s Tea House in Highland Park, which Corgan runs with his partner Chloe Mendel. The concert will be free to watch, and viewers will be able to make donations throughout the show.

