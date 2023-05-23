Bill That Would Require Full-Day Kindergarten in Illinois Public Schools Passes State Legislature

A bill that would require public school districts in Illinois to establish full-day kindergarten schedules has passed the state legislature, sending the bill to the desk of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The legislation would mandate that each public school district establishes a kindergarten with full-day attendance by the 2027-28 school year, giving districts four more years to adjust.

Proponents of the bill say the change is beneficial to all parties, giving young children more time in the classroom while making arrangements for child care easier for working parents.

The bill was originally introduced in February by Arlington Heights Rep. Mary Beth Canty, later adding on 52 other co-sponsors in the Illinois House of Representatives.

While the bill has garnered considerable support, concerns have been raised over how the measure will be implemented, with many districts needing additional space and staffing, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The bill initially required that districts immediately establish full-day kindergarten beginning in the 2023-24 school year, with amendments being made to gradually implement the measure across four years.