Bill Murray Took ‘Chicago Today' On a City Tour. What Could Possibly Happen?

Legendary actor Bill Murray took "Chicago Today" hosts Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall on a Chicago art tour. Watch it at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

If you had a whole day to hang out with comedian Bill Murray in Chicago, where would you go? Where do you think he'd take you?

NBC 5's lifestyle show "Chicago Today" found out, and they're airing the whole, very-Bill-Murray experience at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, on NBC 5 and NBCChicago.com.

The legendary actor took "Chicago Today" hosts Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall on a Chicago art tour and visited some of his favorite local spots (hint: the iconic Billy Goat Tavern makes an appearance in honor of Murray's famous "Saturday Night Live" skit.)

In addition to the tour, Murray gave a once-in-a-lifetime peek at how the city shaped him and shared stories of his life, career and love for all things Chicago.

There were laughs, there was insight, there were never-before-seen home movies.

To live vicariously through Matt and Cortney's day with Bill, check out the "Chicago Today" special at 6:30 p.m. Friday on NBC 5 and NBCChicago.com.

