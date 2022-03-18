Bill Clinton and George W. Bush Visit Chicago Church to Show Support for Ukraine

Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush stopped by a Ukrainian church in Chicago recently to demonstrate support for the people of Ukraine as Russian forces continue to carry out attacks.

Bush and Clinton stood united this week as they laid flowers wrapped with blue and yellow ribbons at Sts. Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ukrainian Village.

Clinton posted footage of the visit on Twitter with the caption, "America stands united with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom and against oppression."

America stands united with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom and against oppression. pic.twitter.com/O7INc9S1tq — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) March 18, 2022

The George W. Bush Presidential Center posted a video with a similar message from Bush: "America stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their freedom and their future."

President George W. Bush: America stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their freedom and their future. pic.twitter.com/AOBbR4hvh5 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) March 18, 2022