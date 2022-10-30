Bill Belichick Surpasses George Halas in Career Coaching Wins

Belichick surpasses George Halas in coaching wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Sunday, Bill Belichick notched the 325th win of his head coaching career, marking him the second-winningest head coach behind Don Shula and surpassing Bears' legend George Halas.

Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick won his 325th game today, passing George Halas for the second most all-time for NFL head coaches. pic.twitter.com/R7T107acFH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

The longtime head coach is 22 wins behind Shula for the winningest head coach.

Belichick sealed the deal over Halas with a 22-17 win over the New York Jets. The Patriots are now 4-4 this season with the win.

He had an opportunity to surpass Halas against the Bears at home during Week 7, but the Bears stomped on the Patriots, winning the contest 33-14.

This season marks Belichick's 28th season as a head coach. As a head coach, he's won six Super Bowls and earned three head coach of the year awards.

He has head coaching records for most Super Bowl wins (9), appearances (6), playoff wins (31) and divisional championships (17).

Halas coached the Bears for several years over three different stints through the team's foundational changes from the Decatur Staleys, Chicago Staleys and Chicago Bears. In his career, he won 324 games while maintaining 151 losses and 31 ties.

In total, he won eight Super Bowls and was named head coach of the year twice.

Belichick surpassed an NFL legend and one of the founding fathers of the league on Sunday.

