Bijan Robinson Praises Bears' Roschon Johnson, Calls Him ‘a God'

The Chicago Bears added another running back.

General manager Ryan Poles used 115th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Texas running back Roschon Johnson.

And while Johnson's teammate Bijan Robinson was the star of the running back draft class, Robinson was quick to heap praise on Johnson.

"Roschon is the best teammate I've ever had," Robinson said at the scouting combine. "He brings out so much in a player and the team just how he goes about being a leader. Not just his teammates but everybody in the community. I think that who he is as a person and what he does on the field - I don't think he's overlooked because he chose his presence and made his presence felt.

"Roschon is a god. He's the other running back in this class, and I don't think people should overlook the talent he has and the skillset that he brings. I think he's just as good as anybody. His toughness and heart make him stand out over everybody."

Texas star Bijan Robinson was asked about new #Bears RB Roschon Johnson at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Wow, that is quite the praise.

The ESPN broadcast team also gushed about Johnson and the pick.

And in Johnson it looks like the Bears have found David Montgomery' replacement.

But the Bears running back room is getting crowded, however.

Johnson is now the fifth running back on the Bears roster.

The Bears signed D'Onta Foreman to a one-year deal and Travis Homer to a two-year deal in March during NFL free agency.

The Bears also have Khalil Herbert and Trestan Ebner from previous draft classes.

