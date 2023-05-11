Illinois Lottery

Biggest Lotto Jackpot In 3 Years Up For Grabs Thursday

A cool $15.2 million is up for grabs

By NBC Chicago

The biggest Illinois Lotto jackpot in at least three years is up for grabs Thursday.

According to a press release from the Illinois Lottery, Thursday's Lotto jackpot has soared to $15.2 million. "If a player wins tonight’s jackpot, it would be the largest Lotto prize of the year and the fourth largest in nearly three years," the release says.

Last month, two Illinois Lotto players -- one who purchased a ticket online, and one who purchased a ticket from a gas station in Oak Forest -- each won $1 million. However, the jackpot kept growing, officials say, even after those prizes were won.

But those aren't the only lucky Lotto players that have seen recent big cash winnings.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In June 2020, an Illinois Lottery player scooped up a whopping $16.5 million playing Lotto, officials say.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game, with drawings held three times a week on Monday. Thursday and Saturday.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Lottery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us