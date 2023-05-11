The biggest Illinois Lotto jackpot in at least three years is up for grabs Thursday.

According to a press release from the Illinois Lottery, Thursday's Lotto jackpot has soared to $15.2 million. "If a player wins tonight’s jackpot, it would be the largest Lotto prize of the year and the fourth largest in nearly three years," the release says.

Last month, two Illinois Lotto players -- one who purchased a ticket online, and one who purchased a ticket from a gas station in Oak Forest -- each won $1 million. However, the jackpot kept growing, officials say, even after those prizes were won.

But those aren't the only lucky Lotto players that have seen recent big cash winnings.

In June 2020, an Illinois Lottery player scooped up a whopping $16.5 million playing Lotto, officials say.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game, with drawings held three times a week on Monday. Thursday and Saturday.