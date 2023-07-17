Illinois Lottery

Biggest Illinois Lotto jackpot of year coincides with massive Powerball prize

NBC Universal, Inc.

While most attention is being paid to the enormous Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Monday night, the Illinois Lottery’s Lotto top-prize could also pay out a life-changing amount of money to its winner.

According to Lottery officials, the Lotto jackpot for Monday’s drawing stands at $19.5 million, which makes it the game’s largest top prize of the year so far.

The jackpot is also the second-largest the game has seen in at least the last five years, according to officials.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that draws on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Each ticket costs $2, and players can add an “Extra Shot” to their tickets for $1, which gives them a chance to boost non-jackpot prizes.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Tickets can be purchased at all Illinois Lottery retailers, or via the Lottery’s website and mobile app.

Naturally, most players are focused on the Powerball, and rightfully so. The jackpot has risen to $900 million on Monday, the third-largest top-prize in the game’s history and potentially one of the richest in United States history.

Powerball tickets are also $2 apiece, with drawings held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. The “Powerplay” option allows players a chance to boost non-jackpot winnings, and costs an extra $1 per set of numbers.

Local

Field Museum 44 mins ago

Field Museum holds naming contest for cast of world's largest predatory dinosaur

weather 3 hours ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST: Quiet Weather Continues

More information can be found on the Illinois Lottery’s website.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Lottery
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us