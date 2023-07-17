Biggest Illinois Lotto jackpot of year coincides with massive Powerball prize

While most attention is being paid to the enormous Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Monday night, the Illinois Lottery’s Lotto top-prize could also pay out a life-changing amount of money to its winner.

According to Lottery officials, the Lotto jackpot for Monday’s drawing stands at $19.5 million, which makes it the game’s largest top prize of the year so far.

The jackpot is also the second-largest the game has seen in at least the last five years, according to officials.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that draws on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Each ticket costs $2, and players can add an “Extra Shot” to their tickets for $1, which gives them a chance to boost non-jackpot prizes.

Tickets can be purchased at all Illinois Lottery retailers, or via the Lottery’s website and mobile app.

Naturally, most players are focused on the Powerball, and rightfully so. The jackpot has risen to $900 million on Monday, the third-largest top-prize in the game’s history and potentially one of the richest in United States history.

Powerball tickets are also $2 apiece, with drawings held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. The “Powerplay” option allows players a chance to boost non-jackpot winnings, and costs an extra $1 per set of numbers.

More information can be found on the Illinois Lottery’s website.