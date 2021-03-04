Big Warm-Up Coming to Chicago Area, With Temps in the 60s Possible Next Week

The Chicago area has seen a small cool down in recent days, with high temperatures dropping back into the 40s, but the area could see its warmest temperatures of the year as soon as next week.

According to current forecast models, the high temperatures on Friday are expected to climb back into the upper-40s, potentially touching 50 degrees in some locations away from the Chicago lakefront.

Things will stay mostly the same on Saturday, then will warm into the 50s throughout the region on Sunday afternoon.

Brant Miller

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Monday, things will really warm up, as Chicago can expect to see temperatures climb up into the low-60s, with similar or even warmer temperatures coming into play on Tuesday.

Wednesday could bring the threat of rain to the Chicago area, but dry conditions are expected to persist through then, giving Chicagoans plenty of time to enjoy the sunshine and warmth after a frigid February.

For the latest details, be sure to download the NBC 5 app and to follow along with the NBC 5 Storm Team.