Big Ten Sends Statement Amid Commissioner Kevin Warren's Departure

Big Ten's statement amid Kevin Warren's departure originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Amid Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren accepting the position to be the next Bears CEO/President, the conference released a statement expressing its gratitude toward Warren for his accomplishments as commissioner.

Here is the statement in full:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"The Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) for the Big Ten Conference is grateful to Commissioner Kevin Warren for his valuable service to the conference and its member institutions over the past three years. He has guided the conference with an innovative spirit, a passion for people and exceptional business acumen," the statement reads.



"Commissioner Warren was pivotal in the expansion from 14-to-16 academic and athletic member institutions and leading the media rights negotiations for the conference. He has been dedicated to building inclusion and equity in the conference while championing mental health and wellness. We thank him for his service and wish him the very best in his new endeavor as the president and chief executive officer of the Chicago Bears."



"The Big Ten Conference remains in a position of strength during this pivotal time in collegiate athletics and its world-class institutions remain committed to providing an exceptional experience for our student-athletes. The COP/C will work with Commissioner Warren during this transition phase and begin a national search for the seventh Big Ten Conference Commissioner."

Certainly, Warren's move to the Chicago Bears was not only an upset to the conference, but a surprise.

When reports dropped of the Bears' interest in Warren for the position, the Big Ten released a statement watering down the claims. They flagged the Bears' interest as a regular occurrence, saying he "regularly receives unique opportunities and requests for leadership" and he "remains focused on the Big Ten conference."

Big Ten statement regarding Kevin Warren’s candidacy to become the Chicago Bears president: pic.twitter.com/ACZzaU605f — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 29, 2022

As the statement alludes to, Warren achieved plenty of impressive accomplishments during his tenure as commissioner. Surely, his performance and work with the conference played a factor in the Bears' desire to hire him as their next CEO/President.

RELATED: Warren's history makes him ideal choice to be Bears' president

For starters, the expansion from a 14-to-16 powerhouse conference was an unprecedented, remarkable shift. The poaching of USC and UCLA to the conference is unheard of in college athletics and the conference is now the first of its kind.

His role in negotiating and finalizing the conference's recent media deal into a four-pronged giant is another unparalleled, unheard-of move. The conference locked in a $7 billion deal with the likes of FOX, NBC, CBS and the Big Ten Network included.

The Bears announced their hiring of Warren on Thursday, making him the fifth Bears president in franchise history and the first African-American president of the organization. He will start on Apr. 17, according to a report.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.