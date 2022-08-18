Big Ten Announces Media Rights Deal With NBC, Peacock and Additional Outlets

Big Ten announces media rights deal with NBC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Big Ten announced its new partnership with CBS, FOX, NBC and NBC Peacock to join forces with FS1 and the Big Ten Network to broadcast the conference's sports.

The media rights agreements will begin July 1, 2023, and run through the 2029-30 season.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Big Ten network will continue to televise a full slate of football, basketball and Olympic sport competition.

NBC will add a marquee Saturday night football game to pair with Sunday Night Football. The Saturday night game will be called Big Ten Saturday Night. Each Big Ten game on NBC will also be simulcast on Peacock - NBCUniversal's direct-to-consumer streaming package..

Peacock will contain eight regular-season football games and potentially up to 47 regular-season men’s basketball games (32 conference and 15 non-conference) and 30 regular-season women’s basketball games (20 conference and 10 non-conference).

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Conference on this robust package of sports,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports, said in a statement. “With Big Ten Saturday Night and Sunday Night Football headlining each fall weekend in primetime on NBC and Peacock, along with our historic Notre Dame Football partnership, NBC Sports will be the home of premier games in college football and the NFL. In addition, with the rights to a wide range of Big Ten events, Peacock and NBC Sports will be a year-round destination for the best in college sports.”

CBS will broadcast Big Ten sports in 2023. The network will have seven football games (regular season and postseason). It will also have postseason basketball for men's college hoops. The Big Ten Men's basketball tournament will continue air on CBS, while the women's postseason tournament will take place on CBS for the first time ever.



FOX renewed its agreement to carry football and men’s basketball games each season, with the ability to carry additional sports throughout the year. NBC will produce 14-to-16 games on broadcast television each season.

The deal includes splitting its football conference championship games between FOX (2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029), CBS (2024 and 2028) and NBC (2026).

The seven-year media rights deal is worth $7-8 billion. The deal also has an "escalator clause" that can make the deal worth $10 billion if the Big Ten can attract more members.

Two months ago, the Big Ten agreed to include USC and UCLA into the conference, which will begin as soon as 2024. The conference has interest in recruiting Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal, according to Action Network.

“The new rights agreements are an incredible achievement for our entire conference and a true testament of what can be accomplished with teamwork,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said.