Big Shoulders Fund Dedicates $48M to 30 Catholic Schools in Chicago

Thirty Catholic schools in Chicago will receive $47.5 million dollars over the course of the next 10 years, thanks to a new agreement announced Wednesday.

The Big Shoulders Fund is donating the money, with the Archdiocese of Chicago providing $44.9 million, according to a joint statement during Catholic Schools Week.

In addition to the financial aid, Big Shoulders is also expanding its leadership role in helping principals manage the schools. Big Shoulders is an independent charitable organization that serves a network of 75 Chicago-area schools.

The 30 Catholic schools receiving this new donation are located mainly on the city’s South and West sides and serve roughly 5,600 children.

The announcement comes as the Archdiocese continues its major overhaul involving schools and parishes merging, under Cardinal Blase Cupich's "Renew My Church" initiative.

The full list of schools receiving the funding is: