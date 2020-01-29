Big Shoulders Fund Dedicates $48M to 30 Catholic Schools in Chicago

Thirty Catholic schools in Chicago will receive $47.5 million dollars over the course of the next 10 years, thanks to a new agreement announced Wednesday.
The Big Shoulders Fund is donating the money, with the Archdiocese of Chicago providing $44.9 million, according to a joint statement during Catholic Schools Week.
In addition to the financial aid, Big Shoulders is also expanding its leadership role in helping principals manage the schools. Big Shoulders is an independent charitable organization that serves a network of 75 Chicago-area schools.
The 30 Catholic schools receiving this new donation are located mainly on the city’s South and West sides and serve roughly 5,600 children.
The announcement comes as the Archdiocese continues its major overhaul involving schools and parishes merging, under Cardinal Blase Cupich's "Renew My Church" initiative.
The full list of schools receiving the funding is:
- Academy of St. Benedict the African (West Englewood)
- Augustus Tolton Academy (Park Manor)
- Children of Peace School (Near West Side)
- Epiphany Catholic School (South Lawndale)
- Holy Angels School (Grand Boulevard)
- Leo Catholic High School (Auburn Gresham)
- Maternity BVM School (Humboldt Park)
- Most Blessed Trinity Academy (Waukegan)
- Our Lady of Grace School (Logan Square)
- Our Lady of Guadalupe School (South Chicago)
- Our Lady of Tepeyac Elementary School (South Lawndale)
- Our Lady of Tepeyac High School (South Lawndale)
- Pope John Paul II Catholic School (Brighton Park)
- Queen of the Universe School (West Lawn)
- St. Ailbe School (Calumet Heights)
- St. Angela School (Austin)
- St. Ann School (Lower West Side)
- St. Catherine of Siena/St. Lucy School (Austin / Oak Park)
- St. Ethelreda School (Auburn Gresham)
- St. Gall School (Gage Park)
- St. Genevieve School (Belmont Cragin)
- St. John de la Salle Catholic Academy (Roseland)
- St. Malachy School (Near West Side)
- St. Margaret of Scotland School (Washington Heights)
- St. Mary Star of The Sea School (West Lawn)
- St. Nicholas of Tolentine School (West Lawn)
- St. Philip Neri School (South Shore)
- St. Pius V School (Lower West Side)
- St. Sylvester School (Logan Square)
- Visitation Catholic School (Back of the Yards / Englewood)