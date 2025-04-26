A big insurance change is coming to Illinois. What to know if you use Blue Cross Blue Shield

Illinois residents with certain Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance plans will soon see a big change in their coverage, as some plans from Advocate's health group will no longer be accepted.

According to the insurance giant, Advocate Physician Partners will not be a part of Blue Cross Blue Shield's HMO Illinois network starting July 1, 2025.

A spokesperson for Advocate Health Care told NBC Chicago that "certain providers will no longer participate in the BCBS HMO Illinois plan," though the health system will "continue to work closely with Blue Cross and remain in network for a range of other Blue plans."

The change will not impact any hospitals, the spokesperson said.

"We will always act in the best interest of our patients, and we are committed to ensuring that any patient undergoing treatment maintains access to high-quality coordinated care," the spokesperson said.

Blue Cross said Advocate will remain in its Blue Advantage HMO network, which is a more affordable health care plan.

According to the company, the following groups are among the Advocate partners leaving the BCBS HMO network this summer:

Advocate Christ Hospital Physician Partners

Advocate Condell Physician Partners

Advocate Good Samaritan Physician Partners

Advocate Good Shepherd Physician Partners

Advocate Illinois Masonic Physician Partners

Advocate Lutheran General Physician Partners

Advocate Medical Group

Advocate Medical Group West

Advocate Sherman Physician Partners

Advocate South Suburban Physician Partners

Advocate Trinity Physician Partners

According to the Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund, some residents began receiving letters in February about the change.