Big changes coming to popular airlines this summer — and they could cost you

Big changes are coming for travelers this summer, including from popular airlines -- and they could be costly.

Beyond the new Real ID requirements, travelers could see changes in things like check-in times or baggage fees, depending on where their flying and which airline they're using.

United Airlines

United Airlines has announced it will change the amount of time travelers have to check in for a flight starting next month.

Beginning June 3, those flying United will need to check in within 45 minutes of their flight for domestic flights - whether or not they have baggage. The previous cutoff time was 30 minutes for domestic travel and 60 minutes for international.

"The change brings greater consistency for our customers by aligning with our current checked baggage deadline and the check-in policies followed by most other airlines," United said in a statement to NBC Chicago.

United notes on its website that some airports or flights have special time limits depending on location.

"If you don’t meet your check-in time limits, we’ll do our best to find another option," the website stated. "However, we have the right to deny service which may result in cancellation of your reservation, denied boarding or the option to check your bags."

Southwest

Checked bags

Beginning Wednesday, Southwest Airlines started charging for checked bags - a first in the airline's history.

The change ends the airline's popular "two bags fly free" perk, charging $35 for a first checked bag and $45 for a second, though there are some exceptions.

Open seating, basic economy

The airline has seen a number of changes within the past year, including getting rid of open seating and joining other major airlines in offering basic-economy tickets.

Portable chargers

Passengers on Southwest Airlines flights will also soon be required to keep their portable chargers in plain sight while using them because of concerns about the growing number of lithium battery fires.

Southwest announced the new policy that will go into effect May 28 and said passengers may already have seen notifications about the industry-leading rule when using the airline's app.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines announced earlier this month that it will offer new options for travelers, including perks like extra-legroom seating options and a two-free-checked-bags policy for its cardholders.

The new seating is set to become available by July, according to the company.