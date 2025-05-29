Months after closures began on the Kennedy Expressway, commuters may be able to expect some relief.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, drivers will be able to access the exit to O'Hare International Airport from the express lanes starting June 1.

The news comes after a construction project on the expressway began in March.

Expected to last through late 2025, the project has squeezed parts of the outbound Kennedy Expressway from Ohio Street to the Edens Expressway down to two lanes from four.

The project, originally billed at $150 million, is currently $19 million over budget, IDOT said last earlier this year, with officials attributing the extra costs to additional patching and inner concrete wiring challenges.

According IDOT, the work is meant to increase safety, reduce maintenance costs and improve traffic flow.

The full scope of the work is expected to last through the end of 2025, until at least Thanksgiving, officials said.