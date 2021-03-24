Biden's EPA to Review Manipulation of Science Under Trump

The Biden administration will look back through four years of environmental policies and decisions

Michael Regan testifies before a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on his nomination to be Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (EPA) in Washington, DC, on February 3, 2021.
Brandon Bell/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Pledging to put science above politics, the Biden administration will look back through four years of environmental policies and decisions made by the Trump administration to see where scientific data may have been manipulated or intentionally suppressed.

In a letter to staff obtained by NBC News, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said the agency would make good on a presidential memorandum on scientific integrity signed by President Joe Biden by updating policies, reports or data that suffered from political interference under former President Donald Trump.

“When politics drives science rather than science informing policy, we are more likely to make policy choices that sacrifice the health of the most vulnerable among us,” Regan wrote.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

