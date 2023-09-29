Glendale Heights

Bicyclist struck by vehicle in suburban Glendale Heights

By Matt Stefanski

An investigation was underway in west suburban Glendale Heights on Friday evening after a person riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

The crash was reported before 5 p.m. in the area of North Avenue and President Street. Details about what led up to the collision were unknown, but Glendale Heights police said it was investigation a serious accident, along with the DuPage County MERIT Crash Unit.

Video from the scene captured by NBC 5 showed a bicycle in the median and police officers directing blocking traffic off at the intersection.

North Avenue near President Street was closed as a result, and drivers were advised to avoid that area until further notice.

Additional details on the crash weren't immediately available.

Glendale Heights
