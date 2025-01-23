Bicyclist struck by CTA Pink Line train in Cicero

A bicyclist was struck by a CTA Pink Line train Wednesday in Cicero, leading to traffic congestion and impacted train service, Cicero spokesperson Ray Hanania said.

According to Hanania, the incident occurred at an unknown time Wednesday near the intersection of 50th Avenue and 21st Place, just west of the Cicero Pink Line stop.

The condition and age of the bicyclist struck by the train was unknown.

Officials advised the public to avoid the area surrounding the incident as an investigation is underway.

There was no further information available.