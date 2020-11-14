Aurora

Bicyclist Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in Aurora

An individual riding a bicycle was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in west suburban Aurora, police said.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Aurora Police Department said the incident occurred at Montgomery Road and White Eagle Drive and traffic investigators were responding to the scene.

At approximately 8 p.m., Montgomery Road was shut down in both directions between Route 59 and Chicory Lane.

Anyone with information was asked to call APD's Traffic Division at 630-256-5330.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

