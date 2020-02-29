East Garfield Park

Bicyclist Killed After Hit-And-Run in East Garfield Park

Police are searching for a white color sedan

By Molly Walsh

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a car early Saturday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man was riding a bicycle across a street at around 12:35 a.m. Saturday when he was hit by a westbound four-door, white 2014 Chrysler 300 in the 3700 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

The Chrysler drove away from the scene heading northbound on Hamlin Avenue and was expected to have damage to its front area, officials said.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has yet to release details about the fatality.

Area North detectives at the police Major Accidents unit were investigating and ask anyone with information to call (312) 745-4521.

