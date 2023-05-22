Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Brutal South Loop Attack

A 62-year-old man is in critical condition following an early morning attack in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood Monday morning.

Chicago police say the man was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk on the 2200 block of South State Street at approximately 1 a.m. when witnesses saw another man hit him with a construction sign. The assailant then attacked the man with his own bicycle, police said.

"It's unfortunate how bad the city is becoming as far as safety goes," said Michael Bonner, another cyclist who rides through the intersection often.

"I’m personally mindful of what time I bike. Biking in this city at that time can be dangerous unfortunately," said Bonner.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police have not established a motive for the attack, and no suspects are in custody.

The intersection where the attack occurred is located between two CTA stations and is just blocks from McCormick Place.

"Stay on the phone with someone if you’re alone," said Kelly McClain, who grew up nearby and now works close to the scene. "Walk with a group, a congregation of people when you are by yourself."