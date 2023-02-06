Attention Beyoncé fans: Your first shot at getting tickets to see the most decorated artist in Grammys history during her upcoming "Renaissance" World Tour begins Monday, as the the tour's first presale exclusive to Beyoncé fan club members is set to get underway.

However, many ticket hopefuls won't come away with anything except a spot on the waitlist.

"BeyHive Verified Fan" presale ticketing for select shows including the tour's two Chicago stops begin late Sunday, Ticketmaster said, as some lucky, verified BeyHive members received in their email a "unique access code" to use once Monday's presale began. But most people didn't get one, the ticket company says.

"If you're on the waitlist, you're not alone," Ticketmaster said. "Because registration demand was 8x over ticket inventory, most people are on the waitlist."

"There won't be enough tickets to go around," the post from the ticketing giant continued. "But you still have a shot. If you've registered for other onsales, you still have a chance to be selected based on the lottery-style process."

If you're on the waitlist for the BeyHive Verified Fan Presale for Group A, here's some additional information on what that could mean: pic.twitter.com/xMnIRG4o2i — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) February 6, 2023

In November, Ticketmaster's site crashed during a presale event for Taylor Swift tickets after the company said it was overwhelmed by fans and bot attacks, leaving many people waiting in queues for hours only to lose tickets. This time, the ticket giant says, it's staggering sales rather than releasing tickets for all the dates at once.

However, Ticketmaster continues to stress that "fan demand" for all dates is "well above the number of tickets available.

According to Ticketmaster, here's the upcoming Beyoncé ticket sale schedule:

BeyHive Verified Fan Presale

Starts Mon, Feb 6 at 02:00 pm CST

Ends Mon, Feb 6 at 10:00 pm CST

Citi Verified Fan Presale

Starts Tue, Feb 7 at 02:00 pm CST

Ends Wed, Feb 8 at 10:00 pm CST

Verizon Up Presale Tickets

Starts Thu, Feb 9 at 10:00 am CST

Ends Fri, Feb 10 at 06:00 pm CST

Verified Fan Onsale (General Public)

Starts Sat, Feb 11 02:00 pm CST

Ends Sat, Feb 11 10:00 pm CST

What's the Process For Getting Beyoncé Tickets?

"Beyoncé is using Verified Fan to help fans get tickets," Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation says, on a site dedicated to Beyoncé's tour. "Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and create a less crowded ticket shopping experience for fans."

According to Live Nation, all hopeful ticket buyers -- presale or not -- must register with Ticketmaster to become a "Verified Fan." However, as Taylor Swift fans hoping to get tickets to "The Eras Tour" may remember, "registration does not guarantee tickets," Live Nation says, adding that demand is expected to be high.

"We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available and a lottery-style process will determine which registered Verified Fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist," the site reads.

Additionally, "Verified Fan" registration deadlines vary by city. However, those deadlines have all passed.

After registering to become a "Verified Fan," Ticketmaster must "authorize" your account, the company says. Users can then expect to receive an email from Ticketmaster confirming that their registration has been recorded.

"This email is to confirm we have received your registration information," one such email obtained by NBC 5 reads. "You’ll receive an email on Friday, February 10 confirming next steps."

However, registering for the "Verified Fan Onsale" does not guarantee access to the sale, the email says. "Since we expect demand to exceed the number of tickets available, some people who register will be put on the waitlist," the email reads.

And, while those who are granted access to the sale may have a better shot at securing tickets, nothing is guaranteed, Ticketmaster stresses.

"Being invited to the Verified Fan Onsale doesn’t guarantee tickets," the email reads. "Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis."

Finally, one day prior to the sale, "Verified Fans" can expect to receive an email that indicates whether they've been invited to the sale, or whether they've been waitlisted, Ticketmaster says.

What To Know About Beyoncé's "Renaissance" World Tour

Following stops in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Amsterdam, Germany and Poland, Beyoncé will hit North America, beginning with a July tour date in Toronto.

The 41-year-old singer is set to come to Soldier Field in Chicago on July 22, with a newly added second date of July 23.

The tour also includes stops in Miami, Seattle, New York City, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Houston and New Orleans. A full list of tour dates and global cities can be found on Beyoncé's official website.

Here are the current tour dates and cities for the North American leg of the "Renaissance" tour:

July 8 — Toronto, CA at Rogers Centre

July 12 — Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 — Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium

July 17 — Louisville, KY at Cardinal Stadium

July 20 — Minneapolis, MN at Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 — Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

July 26 — Detroit, MI at Ford Field

July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium

July 30 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium

Aug. 1 — Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3 — Pittsburgh, PA at Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 5 — Washington, DC at FedexField

Aug. 6 — Washington, DC at FedexField

Aug. 9 — Charlotte, NC at Bank Of America Stadium

Aug. 11 — Atlanta, GA at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 12 — Atlanta, GA at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 16 — Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 — Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21 — St. Louis, MI at Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24 — Phoenix, AZ at State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26 — Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30 — San Francisco, CA at Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 2 — Inglewood, CA at Sofi Stadium

Sept. 3 — Inglewood, CA at Sofi Stadium

Sept. 11 — Vancouver, BC at BC Place

Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA at Lumen Field

Sept. 18 — Kansas City, KS at Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 — Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 — Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA at Caesars Superdome