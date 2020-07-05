Kanye West

Betting Odds Not in Kanye West's Favor After Announcement of Presidential Run

Getty Images

Kanye West linked himself to mass murderer Adolf Hitler in his latest broadside against the haters. “And once again I wake up, and I’m a monster. And I walk through the hotel and I walk down the street and people look at me like I’m [explicative] insane, like I’m Hitler,” West told a concert audience in England.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Despite recording artist and Chicago-native Kanye West’s announcement that he is running for president, oddsmakers aren’t exactly giving him much of a shot to take a spot in the Oval Office next January.

According to Bovada, West’s odds of winning the election are +6,600, or 66-to-1. Those are roughly the same odds that Vice President Mike Pence currently has of winning the election.

For additional context, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is currently at +5,000 to win, and former First Lady Michelle Obama currently sits at +8,000, for those adventurous enough to put forward a wager.

Local

Chicago gun violence 22 mins ago

16 Dead, at Least 62 Wounded in Chicago Shootings This Weekend

Chicago Forecast 1 hour ago

Chicago Forecast: Hot, Humid Conditions Once Again on Tap Sunday

Former VP Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is currently the odds-on favorite, at minus-150, while President Donald Trump currently sits at +135, according to oddsmakers.

At the European website Bookmaker.eu, West’s chances are actually worse, as he’s currently an 84-to-1 longshot to win the presidential race. A $100 wager on West would pay off $8,400 if he actually managed to win, while a bettor would have to put up an $18,000 wager to win $100.

West does fair somewhat better on Betfair, sitting at 51-to-1 odds of winning. Biden is also the favorte there, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently a 501-to-1 longshot.

This article tagged under:

Kanye WestDonald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us