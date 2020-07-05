Betting Odds Not in Kanye West's Favor After Announcement of Presidential Run

Despite recording artist and Chicago-native Kanye West’s announcement that he is running for president, oddsmakers aren’t exactly giving him much of a shot to take a spot in the Oval Office next January.

According to Bovada, West’s odds of winning the election are +6,600, or 66-to-1. Those are roughly the same odds that Vice President Mike Pence currently has of winning the election.

For additional context, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is currently at +5,000 to win, and former First Lady Michelle Obama currently sits at +8,000, for those adventurous enough to put forward a wager.

Former VP Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is currently the odds-on favorite, at minus-150, while President Donald Trump currently sits at +135, according to oddsmakers.

At the European website Bookmaker.eu, West’s chances are actually worse, as he’s currently an 84-to-1 longshot to win the presidential race. A $100 wager on West would pay off $8,400 if he actually managed to win, while a bettor would have to put up an $18,000 wager to win $100.

West does fair somewhat better on Betfair, sitting at 51-to-1 odds of winning. Biden is also the favorte there, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently a 501-to-1 longshot.