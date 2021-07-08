Better Business Bureau Warns of Potential Illinois Lottery Vaccine Scammers

The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois warned residents of new scams as the first “All In for the Win” Vaccine Lottery drawing takes place this week.

“Other states that have rolled out vaccination lotteries have reported multiple scam attempts, and fraudsters will be ready to take advantage in Illinois as well,” President and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois, Steve Bernas, said in a statement.

The random drawings will give out $10 million in prize money to vaccinated residents. The first random drawing will select one $1 million prize winner and three $150,000 student scholarships.

“Scammers follow the news and look for opportunities to take advantage of peoples emotions. With the announcement of Illinois first selection of $1 Million dollars, and no official entry process, we know reports of fraud attempts will be coming in the aftermath,” said Bernas.

Scammers typically carry this out with a method called spoofing, the BBB said. The practice is used when someone makes a call using a phone number they can clone and conceal their identity. They can also try contacting through social media posts, text and email.

Tips from the BBB to prevent getting scammed: