Better Business Bureau Issues Alert for Concertgoers to Avoid Fake Lollapalooza, Elton John Tickets

This week, Lollapalooza will make its return to the city of Chicago, but with ticket packages costing thousands of dollars, there are real concerns about customers being duped by fraudulent tickets.

On Tuesday, the Better Business Bureau issued a consumer warning to those looking to purchase tickets to Lollapalooza, and to Elton John’s upcoming concert at Soldier Field.

The latter performance could be the last time the iconic musician takes the stage in Chicago, and as a result ticket demand has gone through the roof.

That has led the BBB to warn customers to protect themselves when purchasing tickets.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“By being proactive and alert to fraudsters, fans can reduce their risk of spoiling their concert experience,” Steve Bernas, CEO of the Better Business Bureau’s Chicago chapter, said. “You don’t want to show up at the gate after waiting months and paying hundreds if not thousands of dollars only to find out your ticket is fake.”

Bernas recommends that concertgoers visit the BBB’s website to help determine whether a ticket-selling site is legitimate. The group also has several other tips for music fans:

-Buy tickets at the box office or from the venue’s official online ticket sales site.

-Avoid clicking on emails from online ads.

-Know the refund policy if an event is canceled.

-Use a credit card to purchase tickets. That will give ticketholders potential recourse if a sale is fraudulent.

Finally, Bernas says that any ticketseller that insists on using Cashapp or Venmo, or insists on a wire transfer, could be a red flag for concertgoers.

“Giving somebody a Cashapp, or transferring money to them, or even wiring money to them, or sometimes meeting them in person with cash may not be a good idea, and it could be a tip-off to a rip-off,” he said.