Beth Murphy, Owner of Wrigleyville Sports Bar Murphy's Bleachers, Dies

Beth Murphy, Owner of Wrigleyville's Murphy's Bleachers, Dies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Beth Murphy, the owner of Murphy's Bleachers in Wrigleyville, a longstanding bar that has catered to Cubs' fans for decades, has passed away, according to the establishment.

Murphy's Bleachers revealed her passing on Twitter Monday afternoon, saying "It is with great sadness we announce that our owner and the heart of Murphy’s Bleachers, Beth Murphy, peacefully passed away early this morning."

In the tweet, the Murphy family said they "would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time, adding that may Beth "rest in peace."

The marquee at Wrigley Field read "Beth Murphy 1955-2023" on Monday afternoon as a tribute to the longtime Chicagoan. Her own establishment paid tribute, posting a sign outside its business with the message: "We Will Miss You Beth."

Cubs' fans, other popular sports bars and local organizations, including the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce, have since shared their condolences on social media.

"Beth truly loved all things Wrigleyville, and fought hard to preserve the history of our neighborhood over the years..." the chamber posted in a message on Facebook, in part. "...The neighborhood will forever be changed because of Beth, and we wish her family and loved ones peace during this time."

Nisei Lounge Chicago, the city's oldest baseball bar, tweeted that "Beth was the best."

"Our condolences to the entire @murphysbleacher family on Beth’s passing," the business said in a tweet, in part.

Beth Murphy's late husband, Jim Murphy, purchased the bar, originally known as Ernie's Bleachers, in 1980s and was at the helm until his passing in 2003, when Beth took over.