‘Best friends': Two young athletes killed in tragic car crash in Chicago suburb

Two young Chicago-area athletes, who family members said were best friends, were killed in a tragic car crash in a southwest suburb over the weekend.

According to police, the crash happened at 4:22 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 between La Grange Road and Harlem Avenue in Tinley Park.

Police said a Dodge Journey SUV and a truck-tractor semi-trailer were involved in a fatal crash, but no details surrounding what happened were released.

The crash remains under investigation by authorities.

The two killed were identified as 20-year-old Tyler Koscinski and 19-year-old Mason Santiago, both of New Lenox, according to the Will County Coroner's office.

"It is with profound sadness that we remember Tyler Koscinski, who tragically passed away in a car accident," a memorial foundation set up in Koscinski's memory reads. "Tyler was not only a cherished member of our community but also a dedicated athlete whose passion and commitment to sports defined much of his life."

Koscinski, of New Lenox, was a recent graduate of Lincoln-Way West High School, where he played football and baseball. He also played for Illinois Premiere Baseball.

"Tyler was a great teammate and even better human being," Lincoln-Way West Athletics wrote on social media. "A huge catalyst for the biggest wins in school history- including 'the play'- to win our 1st sectional title. Memories we will never forget."

Koscinski had just celebrated his 20th birthday days before the tragic crash.

"Every person who knew Tyler loved him unconditionally for so many different reasons," his obituary read. "Tyler was the best brother to his little sister Alyssa, his older brother Connor and his older sister-in-law Sarah. Tyler was always the life of the party and there was never a dull moment with him, whether it was dancing or telling a corny joke Tyler would always put a smile on your face. He was so unbelievably loved and cherished by his family and his friends, and his story will live on forever."

Santiago, of Joliet, was also an athlete, graduating from Providence Catholic High School, where he played football, and going on to play at Saint Xavier University in Chicago.

"Mason was an extremely focused and intense individual," his obituary read. "He was a fierce competitor and wanted to be the best at his position. Whatever he set his mind to doing, he attacked it with 110 percent effort, never taking shortcuts, and always in high gear. After graduation from Providence Catholic, Mason took time to go back and mentor the players on the football team, whenever he had the opportunity to do so. Mason will be missed by all who knew and loved him."

Santiago was studying sports communication and was just starting his sophomore year at the school, according to Saint Xavier University President Dr. Keith Elder.

Koscinski's mother told the Chicago Tribune the pair were "competitive with each other," but had been best friends for a long time, adding that they "shared a special bond." Santiago's mother said the two were "attached at the hip."

Kelly Koscinski told the publication the duo were traveling home from Saint Xavier University at the time of the crash.

Saint Xavier University's head football coach Mike Feminis said the team was "shocked and absolutely devastated" by Santiago's passing.

"It's just impossible to wrap your head around something like this. He was such a good kid, so well liked by his teammates and coaches," Feminis said in a statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to Mason's family and loved ones."

Fundraising pages set up for Koscinski and Santiago's families have raised $37,000 and $41,000, respectively.

At a funeral for Koscinski held Thursday, family members remembered his fun-loving attitude and kind heart.

"My baby boy was very loved, not just by us, by everyone that is here right now," Kelly Koscinski said during the services, calling her son "the light of our lives."

Koscinski's brother Connor recalled the final message he received from his little brother before his death.

"One of the last things Tyler sent me was a video on TikTok. The title of the video was 'Some things I don't always tell my brother, but hope he knows,'" Connor Lowman said.

The message included things like "you'll always be my No. 1 best friend" and "I would choose you to be my brother in every lifetime."

"Tyler had a heart of a gold and a spirit that was both gentle and strong," Lowman said. "He showed me the true meaning of being a big brother and I could not be more grateful to have embraced that role."

Services for Santiago are slated to be held this weekend.