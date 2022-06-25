Missouri

Best City in the World to Work Remotely, Travel Is in the Midwest, List Shows

If you're searching for the best place to work remotely while enjoying a vacation, you don't even have to leave the Midwest.

Kansas City, Missouri was named the No. 1 place to work while offering the best options to explore the city, according to a list from Icelandair.

Known for arts, barbeque and jazz, Kansas City draws tourists year after year visiting historical sites, outdoor shopping districts with tons of fountains and museums.

Kansas City, along with other major hubs across the globe, were ranked on a range of characteristics from quality of life to air pollution. Icelandair ranked the Missouri city as No. 187 in quality of life, No. 55 in internet speed, No. 23 in air pollution, No. 75 in climate index, No. 66 in cost of living, No. 75 in health care and No. 42 in safety.

Here's where other cities ranked:

  1. Kansas City, Missouri
  2. Vienna, Austria
  3. Wellington, New Zealand
  4. Copenhagen, Denmark
  5. Edinburgh, United Kingdom
  6. Victoria, Canada
  7. Perth, Australia
  8. Frankfurt, Germany
  9. Brisbane, Australia
  10. Helsinki, Finland
  11. Zurich, Switzerland
  12. Reykjavik, Iceland
  13. Cleveland, Ohio
  14. San Diego, California
  15. Kelowna, Canada
  16. Hamburg, Germany
  17. Bristol, United Kingdom
  18. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  19. Jacksonville, Florida
  20. Stockholm, Sweden

"Whether it’s the low noise and light pollution or the high temperatures, these destinations are the perfect place to work hard and then unwind with the locals," Icelandair said.

To create the ranking, the company lookerd at more than 150 cities around the world, evaluating "a variety of factors related to a wellness workcation." The cities were chosen based on their size and significance, Icelandair noted.

