Best Buy stores to open at midnight for Nintendo Switch 2 release

Over eight years after the release of one of the best-selling video game consoles of all-time, Nintendo unveiled the upcoming successor of the iconic Switch Wednesday, and one electronics retailer is looking to give gamers an early edge.

For the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, most Best Buy stores will open at 12 a.m. eastern time, offering pre-order pickup for those who ordered consoles, games and accessories ahead of time.

The opening means gamers in the Chicago area and most of the Midwest will be able to redeem their pre-orders at 11 p.m. on June 4.

Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 products will begin on Wednesday, April 9, according to the retailer.

My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members are also eligible for a $20 certificate for every $150 spent, with up to $100 in certificates offered.

In Nintendo's announcement of the console Wednesday, the video game icons also unveiled "Mario Kart World," the first brand-new title in the ubiquitous Mario Kart series since the release of Mario Kart 8 in 2014.

Additionally, Nintendo revealed that Switch 2 versions of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Tears of the Kingdom," as well as "Donkey Kong Bananza," will be available, along with other Switch games.

