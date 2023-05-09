Where's The Best Brunch in Chicago? 24 Brunch, Breakfast Spots To Consider For Mother's Day

Dinner is great. Dessert, too. Lunch? Sure.

But let's face it: Breakfast and brunch are where it's for Mother's Day, especially if you've got little ones that need to stick to a bedtime routine.

In Chicago and the suburbs, there's no shortage of delicious breakfast and brunch restaurants. The hard part is just choosing where to go -- and then snagging a reservation.

If you're still looking for a brunch or breakfast spot for Mother's Day, here are 24 spots to consider -- from the likes of OpenTable, Chicago Today, and Yelp.

2 Suburban Spots, From Yelp's 'Top 100 Brunch Spots for Mother's Day'

Yelp released its top 100 brunch spots for Mother's Day two suburban restaurants made the list.

The company said it looked at businesses in its Breakfast & Brunch category with "a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'brunch'" and then ranked each one using a number of factors like total volume and reviews mentioning "brunch."

Evanston's Ovo Frito Cafe ranked at no. 42 on the list, while Geneva's Buttermilk came in at no. 49.

No other Illinois spots made the list.

7 Chicago Restaurants, From OpenTable's List of 'Most Popular Brunch Spots'

With Mother's Day quickly approaching, OpenTable released its list of 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in the U.S. for 2023, with more than a half-dozen restaurants in Illinois making the cut.

The list was ranked using analysis of more than 13 million diner reviews, with the results spanning 22 states, OpenTable said in a news release.

In the Chicago area, five city restaurants and two suburban spots made the list:

The Chicago locations included 3 Arts Club Cafe inside Restoration Hardware, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba, Summer House Santa Monica, The Dearborn and The Gage.

Meanwhile, Beatrix in Oak Brook and Meson Sabika in Naperville were also named.

15 Neighborhood Brunch, Breakfast Picks from Chicago Today

To help you slice through the noise and get straight to the yolk, here's a list of 15 top breakfast spots broken down by neighborhood, from "Chicago Today" hosts Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall.

Andersonville

Big Jones, 5347 N. Clark St. Reservations? Yes

Gold Coast

3 Arts Club Café in Restoration Hardware, 1300 N. Dearborn St. Reservations? Yes

Little Italy/University Village

Sweet Maple Café, 1339 W. Taylor St. Reservations? Call ahead

Stax Cafe, 1401 W. Taylor St.

Reservations? No

Lincoln Park

Batter & Berries, 2748 N. Lincoln Ave. Reservations? Waitlist; call ahead

Loop

Hanabusa Café, 29 E. Madison St. Reservations? No

Near South Side

Apolonia, 2201 S. Michigan Ave. Reservations? Yes

Pilsen

S.K.Y., 1239 W. 18th St. Reservations? Yes

Rogers Park, Smack Dab, 6730 N. Clark St. Reservations? No

River North, Stax Cafe, 1401 W. Taylor St. Reservations? No

South Loop

Eleven City Diner, 1112 S. Wabash Ave. Reservations? No

Half Sour, 755 Clark St. Reservations? Yes

West Town

Kasama, 1001 W. Winchester Ave. Reservations? Dinner only

The Breakfast Club & Grill, 1381 W. Hubbard St. Reservations? Yes

Woodlawn

Daley's Restaurant, 6257 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Reservations? No